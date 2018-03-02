Dialogue

PO Box 5181

Salem OR 94304

Phone: (503)581-4224

Fax: (503)581-0178

Website: http://www.blindskills.com/

Guidelines: http://www.blindskills.com/submit.html

Editor: B.T. Kimbrough, Editor.

Email address: info@blindskills.com

About The Publication:

“DIALOGUE is an international news magazine written by and for people who are experiencing vision loss or who are blind. It is published by the nonprofit organization Blindskills, Inc., based in Oregon. The magazine’s purpose is to encourage and facilitate independent living. It provides a wealth of useful information and hints to make life easier. Many topics are covered including finding transportation, starting a career, managing illness, traveling, participating in sports, accessing computers, and adapting the home environment. DIALOGUE reviews low vision aids and devices, provides tips on coping with vision loss, and interviews professionals in the field.” 25% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within six months. Buys first NA serial rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $35. Pays $15-$35 for 200-1000 words.

Current Needs:

“DIALOGUE is seeking submissions that address specific topics related to living successfully with sight loss. Articles that address adjusting to vision impairment, provide strategies for participating in family, career and educational pursuits, detail adaptations for sports, hobby, travel or volunteer activities, and identify solutions for everyday challenges faced by people who have vision impairments are welcome. DIALOGUE also is interested in descriptions of workable solutions for operating appliances and other visually-oriented devices; experiences with conducting business online; reviews of new or improved accessible software and hardware;

explanations of innovative communication strategies utilized by people who are deaf-blind; safety tips for blind and visually impaired travelers; inspirational accounts of educational pursuits such as study abroad, internships and mentoring programs; and stories of blind and deaf-blind people engaged in challenging, intriguing or unusual

careers. We’re also interested in people who are blind or visually impaired involved in adapted sports such as goalball, tandem cycling and martial arts; fitness programs such as aerobics, yoga and dance; and crafts such as woodworking, knitting and crocheting. Articles on topics related to dating, relationships and family; daily living, cooking and household management; and examples of people with vision loss developing a positive attitude, setting goals and planning for the future are of strong interest to us. Short humorous anecdotes related to living with vision impairment are welcome, as are

personality profiles of interest to newly blind and other visually impaired people, examples of career, education and leisure experiences, and descriptions of technological solutions, coping strategies and helpful resources. Material that is religious, political, or that contains explicit descriptions of sex is not accepted.” Pays $15-$35 for 200-1000 words. “While we accept unsolicited manuscripts, we prefer e-mail queries. Both queries and manuscripts may be e-mailed. Include your last name and the query topic or the first three or four words of the article title in the subject line. In the body of the message, please also indicate for which column you think your proposed article is best suited. You may e-mail queries and manuscripts to

info@blindskills.com. Please accompany manuscripts with a cover letter that includes your mailing address, e-mail address, and telephone number. Manuscripts in printed form are acceptable, though electronic submissions are preferred. Blindskills, Inc. cannot be responsible for manuscripts lost in the mail. Writers are therefore

advised to retain a copy of each submission.”

“Some writers who have never experienced vision limitations overreact to the situation. Blindness is a significant circumstance, not an illness.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes