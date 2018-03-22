Write Naked

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.writenaked.net

Guidelines: https://writenaked.net/guest-blog-writers/

Editor: Tara Lynne Groth – Founder and Editor

Email address: info@taralynnegroth.com

About The Publication:

”Write Naked is a space that breaks down the misconceptions many people have about freelance life.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 3.1K – 3.6K/month. Publishes 3+ new posts monthly, including 1 guest contributor. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 6-9 months after acceptance. Buys exclusive rights. No reprints. Responds 30 days. Sample copy available at http://www.writenaked.net. Subscription is free. Guidelines online at https://writenaked.net/guest-blog-writers

Current Needs:

“Interviews, publishing successes, trend reports, and more in the guidelines.”

Pays $50 flat fee. “Potentially $200 if a post really impresses me.” Posts average 450-650 words.

Photos/Art:

“Photos are appreciated, but not required.”

Hints:

“The common mistake writers make when seeking a guest contributor spot on Write Naked is not reading the guidelines. This results in inquiries during CLOSED reading periods, sending submissions instead of a query letter, pitching an article that is too long, and not including details about writer platform. The best two things writers can do to increase their chance of acceptance are to read the guidelines and send their query during an open reading period.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes