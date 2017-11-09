WILLOW SPRINGS
668 N Riverpoint Blvd
Spokane WA 99202
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.willowspringsmagazine.org
Guidelines: http://willowspringsmagazine.org/submit
Editor: Samuel Ligon
Email address: willowspringsewu@gmail.com
About The Publication:
100% freelance. “Literary magazine.” Welcomes new writers. Bi-annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in issue available after acceptance. Buys first N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds up to 6 months. Single-issue samples can be purchased online. Subscription $18. Guidelines online at http://willowspringsmagazine.org/submit.
Current Needs:
: “Accepting submissions of Fiction, Poetry and Creative Nonfiction. We pay contributors $100 per published long-form prose piece, $40 for short prose (up to three stories, each under 750 words, can be included per submission), and $20 per published poem (up to 6 can be included per submission).” Submit online only per guidelines.
Photos/Art:
N/A
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes