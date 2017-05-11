Westchester Magazine, Westchester Weddings, Westchester Home and 914Inc.

2 Clinton Ave.

Rye NY 10580

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.Westchestermagazine.com

Guidelines:

Editor: John Bruno Turiano, Senior Editor.

Email address: edit-at-westchestermagazine.com

About The Publication:

“A regional lifestyle monthly publication located in lower-Westchester County covering education, wellness, parties and benefits, food and dining, real estate, theater, music, cultural events, style and beauty, area celebs, and more.” Welcomes new writers. 40% freelance. Circ. 65K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-6 weeks after acceptance. Buys “first North American serial rights to the article, photograph, graphic illustration, or other work that freelancer submits to company, as well as the non-exclusive perpetual electronic rights in any existing or new formats, media or technology, whether edited or adapted, in whatever manner the work is displayed or accessed.” Responds one week. Sample copy available online at http://www.westchestermagazine.com/westchester-magazine/find-magazine. Subscription $14.97. Guidelines by email. Pays $75-$1000 for 150-4000 words.

Current Needs:

“Health, weddings.” Submit query with bio and published clip by email.

Pays $75-$1000 for 150-4000 words.

Photos/Art:

“Writers should always ask subjects for photos after discussing with assigning editor what art is needed for article.”

Hints:

“Make sure it is a pitch that has a Westchester, NY angle.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes