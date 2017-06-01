Virtual Dating Assistants

Website: https://www.virtualdatingassistants.com

Guidelines: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cY2amrdxHMzuKiY9pB6UlXlgtbThht5Z0x32GYyz-U8/edit?usp=sharing

Email address: Email HR@virtualdatingassistants.com

"Virtual Dating Assistants is an online dating management agency that has been in operation since 2009. The private company is a done-for-you dating service, providing men with a time-friendly option to meet high-quality women. Using advanced testing and data analysis, Virtual Dating Assistants helps men to meet their ideal women without doing the searching. Clients work with Virtual Dating Assistants who will create a profile, interact with women, and arrange the date. As an employer, Virtual Dating Assistants has fewer than 50 employees and has offered both full-time and part-time telecommuting jobs in the past. Freelancers are paid for their work on an hourly basis and the pay is released once a month."

“We’re looking to hire people to ghostwrite online dating profiles and messages for our clients. Writers are paid $13-$15 (USD) per hour plus commissions. The payout is done once a month at the end of the month. Freelancers should take our 90-minute writing test. All they need to do is send an email to HR.Testing@virtualdatingassistants.com with the exact subject line “Dating Ghostwriter.”

