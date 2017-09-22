upstreet

P.O. Box 105

Richmond MA 01254-0105

Phone: (413)441-9702

Website: http://www.upstreet-mag.org

Guidelines: http://www.upstreet-mag.org

Editor: Vivian Dorsel, Editor/Publisher; Joyce A Griffin, Fiction Editor; Richard Farrell, Creative Nonfiction Editor; Frances Richey, Poetry Editor; Meghan Dunn, Associate Poetry Editor

Email address: editor@upstreet-mag.org

“Annual, 224pp, perfect bound; publishes the best fiction, CNF, and poetry available; features an author interview in each issue; currently in 14th year of publication.” Fiction and Creative Nonfiction almost 100% freelance; Poetry by invitation only. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 1.2K. Annual. Pays on publication (July). Publishes ms six months after acceptance. Buys First North American Serial Rights. No reprints. Responds to queries within 24 hours during publishing season; otherwise 6 months. Does not encourage queries. Sample copy $14.50 by check. Two-issue subscription $29.00.

“High-quality fiction and creative nonfiction.” Pays $50-$250 for per story/essay. Max length 5,000 words. Submit complete ms into upstreet’s Submission Manager via their website.

$50-$250

“Read the guidelines; too many submitters don’t.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes