Travel Ticker

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.travel-ticker.com/jobs

Guidelines: http://www.travel-ticker.com/jobs

Editor:

Email address: michelle@travel-ticker.com

About The Publication:

“Travel Ticker team is on a mission to help more people find affordable accommodations any place, any time. One of the ways we increase awareness about our service among travelers is by publishing a blog with many tips and advices on where/when/how to travel.”

Current Needs:

“Recently, we decided to start working with travelers from all around the world to make our blog a lot more interesting, unique, and useful. That’s exactly why we need you! If you have experience writing about traveling and are passionate on the subject, apply for this position. Our goal is to let you travel as much as you want by providing us with great content.”

Pays up to $100/post

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes