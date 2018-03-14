Track Magazine

Nextmedia Pty Ltd Level 6, Building A, 207 Pacific Highway

St Leonards NSW 2065, Australia

Phone: 0410725476

Fax:

Website: http://www.tracksmag.com

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address:

About The Publication:

“An iconic Australian title, which celebrates, influences and reflects the diversity of surf culture in Australia and abroad.” Occasionally welcomes new writers. Publishes seven issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 8 weeks after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Response time varies. Sample copies available for purchase on newsstands. Pays $500-$800 for a 1500-2000 word feature; $200-$300 for up to 1500 words; $1000-$1200 for 3000 words.

Current Needs:

“Workplace fiction written by women.” Pays $50 flat fee for 5,000-12,000 words. Submit query or complete ms by email.

Pays $500-$800 for a 1500-2000 word feature; $200-$300 for up to 1500 words; $1000-$1200 for 3000 words.

Photos/Art:

“If available, yes.” Pays $100 per single page.

Hints:

“Writers often don’t have an understanding of the brand’s values or the nuances of surf culture.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes