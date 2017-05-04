The Prairie Journal
P.O. Box 68073, 28 Crowfoot Terrace NW
Calgary Alberta, Canada AB T3G 3N8
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.prairiejournal.org
Guidelines: http://prairiejournal.org/guidelines.html
Editor: Denise Keller, Editor
Email address: prairiejournal-at-yahoo.com
About The Publication:
“Arts, literary, cultural small press journal.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 750. Semiannually. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-4 months after acceptance. Buys First North American Serial Rights. Responds within 2 months. Sample copy available by mail for $5. Subscription $12. Pays $20-$200 for 500-2000 words.
Current Needs:
“Poems.” Pays $20-$200 for 500-2000 words. Submit query by mail.
Photos/Art:
“Pen and ink high contrast line drawings.” Payment varies.
Hints:
“Read our magazine before submitting. Need authentic voices.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes