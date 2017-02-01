The Music & Sound Retailer

25 Willowdale Avenue

Port Washington NY 11050

Phone: (516)767-2500 x704

Fax:

Website: http://www.msretailer.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Dan Ferrisi, Editor.

Email address: dferrisi-at-testa.com

About The Publication:

“We are the most widely read trade publication serving brick-and-mortar musical instrument stores and their owners, managers and buyers.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 11.5K. Monthly. Pays 60 days after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 24-48 hours. Sample copy available online. Subscription $18. Guidelines available by email. Pays $200 and up. Pays $400 for secret-shopper column.

Current Needs:

“One-off freelance opportunities currently exist for a ‘secret shopper’ column. Future work possible. Other opportunities exist rarely. All submissions must be no fewer than 900 words. “Secret shopper” column must be between to 2,300 and 3,300.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“No requirements unless otherwise agreed.”

Hints:

“No phone, postal mail or fax inquiries, please.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes