The Iowa Review

308 EPB

Iowa City IA 52242

Phone: 319-335-0462

Fax:

Website: http://www.iowareview.org

Guidelines: https://iowareview.org/content/writers-guidelines

Editor:

Email address: iowa-review@uiowa.edu

About The Publication:

“Founded in 1970 and edited by faculty, students, and staff from the renowned writing and literature programs at the University of Iowa, The Iowa Review takes advantage of this rich environment for literary collaboration to create a worldwide conversation among those who read and write contemporary literature. We publish a wide range of fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, translations, photography, and work in emerging forms by both established and emerging writers. Work from our pages has been consistently selected to appear in the anthologies Best American Essays, Best American Short Stories, Best American Poetry, The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, and The PEN/O. Henry Prize Stories.” Published 3 issues/year. Pays on publication. Buys first N.A. rights. No reprints. Responds “very fast.” Subscription $20; $35 outside the U.S. See: http://uiowa.3dcartstores.com. Agencies receive a 10% discount.

Current Needs:

“The Iowa Review looks for the best poetry, fiction, and nonfiction being written today and is often pleased to introduce new writers. We pay $1.50 per line for poetry ($40 minimum) and $0.08 per word for prose ($100 minimum). The page limit for prose is 25 pages and for poetry is 8 pages (query by e-mail if you have a longer poem). Prose submissions should be double-spaced.” Submit cover letter and complete manuscript per the guidelines.

$1.50 per line for poetry ($40 minimum) and $0.08 per word for prose ($100 minimum). The page limit for prose is 25 pages and for poetry is 8 pages

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes