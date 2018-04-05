The First Line

P.O. Box 250382

Plano TX 75025-0382

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.thefirstline.com/

Guidelines: http://www.thefirstline.com/submission.htm

Editor: Robin LaBounty, Manuscript Coordinator

Email address: info-at-thefirstline.com

About The Publication:

“The purpose of The First Line is to jump start the imagination-to help writers break through the block that is the blank page. Each issue contains short stories that stem from a common first line; it also provides a forum for discussing favorite first lines in literature. The First Line is an exercise in creativity for writers and a chance for readers to see how many different directions we can take when we start from the same place.” 95% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. [2500]. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms approx. 1 month after acceptance. Buys all rights for 2 years only. No reprints. Responds to queries in 1 week. Sample online at

http://www.thefirstline.com/subscribe.htm. Subscription [$15]; $15 Canada/Mexico; $25 other, E-sub $5.

Current Needs:

“Common mistakes are not reading our guidelines. Advice: Write with honesty. Enjoy what you do. Have fun.”

Pays $25-$50/stories of 300-5000 words; $25 for essays of 400-800 words; $5-$10 for poetry. Submit complete manuscript per their guidelines.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Common mistakes are not reading our guidelines. Advice: Write with honesty. Enjoy what you do. Have fun. 2015 First Lines: Spring: “Fairy tales hardly ever come true for quiet girls.” Due date: Feb 1, 2015 Summer: Laura liked to think she was honest with herself; it was everyone else she lied to. Due date: May 1, 2015 Fall: The old neighborhood was nearly unrecognizable. Due date: August 1, 2015 Winter: George pressed the call button and said, “Mrs. Whitfield, you have a visitor. Due date: November 1, 2015.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes