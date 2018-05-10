Talent Inc.

5th Floor, 113 University Place

New York NY 10003

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.talentinc.com

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address: writers@talentinc.com

About The Publication:

We help job seekers craft their personal brands and write the next chapter of their careers. Through our brands, TopResume and CVNow, we have written and reviewed millions of resumes and CVs.”

Current Needs:

Resume writers. “Do you have excellent written and verbal communication skills? Are you an experienced writer? Talent Inc. is looking for candidates to join its virtual team of resume experts! Talent Inc. is the world’s leading resume writing company and has one of the largest professional resume writing networks in the industry! With excellent resources, internal support and a skilled team of writers, Talent Inc. provides expertly written resumes, CVs, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles to job seekers worldwide. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES – Partner with job seekers via phone or email to understand their career history and objectives. Write stellar resumes utilizing Talent Inc.’s framework and writer support services. Provide job seekers with prompt edits and revisions of their documents. Maintain project deadlines and communicate project status to job seekers. QUALIFICATIONS – Excellent verbal and written English communication skills. Strong customer care skills. Impeccable attention to detail. Solid work experience and/or knowledge of various industries. Good understanding of various job functions. Superb time management skills. Ability to work quickly and meet strict deadlines. Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Word. YOU, IF WE’RE LUCKY – Certification including: CPRW, CMRW, ACRW, NCRW, MRW, CEIP, 3+ years of experience as a professional resume writer. Knowledge of applicant tracking systems. Experience in recruitment and career counseling. WE OFFER – Steady supply of orders. Remote work opportunity – work from anywhere! Flexible schedule – you decide how many and which projects you want to work on! Ability to set your preferences for job seeker industry type and timeframe. Exceptional support services and writing tools. Pays $20-$35 per resume.

$20-$35 per resume

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes