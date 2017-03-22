Superintendent Magazine

16600 Sprague Road, Suite 170

Cleveland OH 44130

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.superintendentmagazine.com

Guidelines:

Editor: David Frabotta, Editor in Chief.

Email address: dfrabotta@grandviewmedia.com

About The Publication:

Current Needs:

“Golf writers wanted. Business publication seeking industrious freelance writers to cover the golf course maintenance industry. Knowledge of agronomy or golf operations a plus. We cover turf grass agronomy, golf economics, lifestyle issues, best practices for maintenance, sales, and marketing, as well as major tournaments and human interest stories about golf course staff.” Writers must use AP style. “Pitch stories directly to me. No need for cover letter. Query should have a basic understanding of our audience and the industry.”

Pays $0.30-$0.50/word, depending on experience and nature of the article.

Photos/Art:

“Yes.” Pay is included in article fee.

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes