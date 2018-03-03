Rack

10350 Hwy. 80 E

Montgomery AL 36117

Phone: (800)240-3337

Fax: (334)215-3535

Website: http://www.buckmasters.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Mike Handley, Editor.

Email address: mhandley-at-buckmasters.com

About The Publication:

“We publish ONLY

stories about the harvests of world-class animals, 90 percent of which

are white-tailed deer scoring 180 or more inches as Typicals or

200+ as Non-typicals. Other stories may revolve around the harvest of most any North American big game trophy, so long as the animal qualifies for one of the major record books.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 75K. Ten issues per year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys 1st North American rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 30 days. Subscription $34.95. Guidelines by email.

Current Needs:

Any story (animal) that meets our requirements. Pays up to $360 for 1,000 words. Submit by email.

Photos/Art:

“At least two publishable images expected.”

Hints:

“We prefer AP style.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes