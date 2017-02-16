Sierra

85 Second Street, 2nd Floor

San Francisco CA 94105

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra

Guidelines: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/guidelines/writers.aspx

Editor: Jake Abrahamson, Assistant Editor.

Email address: submissions.sierra-at-sierraclub.org

About The Publication:

“Sierra is a source of information, entertainment, and inspiration for people who care deeply about nature. Our mission is to encourage the Sierra Club’s 500,000-plus members (and other readers) to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet.” Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 600K. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. No reprints. Responds within 30 days. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $15. Pays $1.00-$1.50/word for new writers.

Current Needs:

“Strong storytelling ability and ‘issues’ stories (esp. related to coal, oil, natural gas, and environmental justice) built around human characters.” Pays $1.00-$1.50/word for new writers. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Photos requirements available here: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/photography-guidelines/photographers.aspx

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes