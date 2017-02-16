Sierra
85 Second Street, 2nd Floor
San Francisco CA 94105
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra
Guidelines: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/guidelines/writers.aspx
Editor: Jake Abrahamson, Assistant Editor.
Email address: submissions.sierra-at-sierraclub.org
About The Publication:
“Sierra is a source of information, entertainment, and inspiration for people who care deeply about nature. Our mission is to encourage the Sierra Club’s 500,000-plus members (and other readers) to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet.” Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 600K. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. No reprints. Responds within 30 days. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $15. Pays $1.00-$1.50/word for new writers.
Current Needs:
“Strong storytelling ability and ‘issues’ stories (esp. related to coal, oil, natural gas, and environmental justice) built around human characters.” Pays $1.00-$1.50/word for new writers. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
Photos requirements available here: http://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/photography-guidelines/photographers.aspx
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes