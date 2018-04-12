RoboWP.com

San Francisco CA

Website: http://www.RoboWP.com

Editor: Tiffany Mueller – Digital Marketing Specialist

Email address: tiffany@robowp.com

“Ready to join the RoboWP team?

Take your time answering the screening questions on the Google Form (link below) and tell us a little bit about yourself.” https://goo.gl/forms/cvxNUC5JB1KGIHok1″ “RoboWP is a full-stack digital marketing services concierge with offices in Italy and USA. We cater to your business needs in all aspects, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, executing your company’s Internet marketing strategy, developing your brand’s equity, monitoring your business’s performance, increasing your online presence and growth, providing hosting, backups, security/performance audits, and realizing your custom requests and necessities. We’re building a team of writers to create educational and industry related content for our recently launched blog. As we build our blog, we want to work on a long-term basis with some of the most talented marketing writers out there to help us develop high-quality content on a consistent basis. You will work directly with an editor to develop feature and story ideas. This job may require you to curate and correspond with thought leaders, influencers, and industry professionals to complete an article. These articles may appear on our website, Medium, or on other brand’s websites we collaborate with.”

Bloggers. “Article length will vary from approx 1000 words to 2500 words. Articles should be original and must pass Copyscape. Articles should be written in an upbeat, conversational tone. We are especially interested in working with a writer who can contribute humor articles and/or strong opinion pieces related to the marketing industry. The amount of work a writer can expect is flexible and we can work with you to develop a workload that accommodates your schedule. Ideally, writers will be able to produce 1-3 articles per week on average. Again, this is flexible. Since we are providers of digital marketing services, you should have a strong working knowledge of digital marketing techniques, be interested in learning more, and building out your professional network.” Pays $75 per article.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes