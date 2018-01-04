Lake Superior Magazine

About The Publication:

“Lake Superior Magazine covers the watershed and extended neighborhood of Lake Superior – including the shores of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ontario. All stories must have a regional focus. We are more in the style of the old Look and Life magazines, with solid journalism as well as lifestyle stories and fantastic photography (for which we are noted).” Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 20K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-12 months after acceptance. Buys first NA rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds 3-6 months. Sample articles online. Subscription $24.95, $34.95CDN, $44.95 foreign.

Current Needs:

“For first-time writers, I encourage suggesting a story for a department. You can see the table of contents of back issues online to give you an idea of the variety.” Pays $100-$400 for 600-2500 words. Submitting “complete MS is great, but a well-done query works just as well. I appreciate a query that essentially uses what might be the lede paragraph for the story – it gives me an idea of your focus and your style. A short paragraph about your background is helpful. Emailed queries are fine, but they also risk being accidentally deleted or lost in the mass of emails.”

Pays $100-$400 for 600-2500 words.

Photos/Art:

“We have several photographers with whom we work, but do let me know if you have photos to submit with the story.” Pays $50/interior and $150/cover photo.

Hints:

“Please do review what the magazine does, either online (even though it’s not an e-zine, you can see past stories online) and know the past year so that you do not pitch a story that we’ve just done. And absolutely do not send me a story query about something happening in Hawaii (yes, an actual query). It is, after all, Lake Superior Magazine. Also – we do not accept freebies from sources and that includes overnight stays or cruises or anything of that nature. If you have done this in the course of pursuing the story before contacting me, please let me know about it.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes