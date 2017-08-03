Provincetown Arts

650 Commercial Street

Provincetown MA 02657

Phone: (508)487-3167

Fax:

Website: http://www.provincetownarts.org/

Guidelines: http://provincetownarts.org/home/?page_id=176

Editor: Christopher Busa, Material Selector.

Email address: cbusa-at-comcast.net

About The Publication:

“Published annually in July since 1985, Provincetown Arts focuses broadly on artists, performers, and writers who inhabit or visit the tip of Cape Cod, and seeks to stimulate creative activity and enhance public recognition of the nation’s oldest continuous art colony. Drawing on a century-long

tradition rich in art, theater, and writing, Provincetown Arts publishes essays, fiction, interviews, journals, performance pieces, poetry, profiles, reporting, reviews, and visual features, with a view toward demonstrating that a community of artists, functioning outside the urban centers, is a utopian dream with an ongoing vitality.” 90% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 8K. Annually. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in issue published after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. Responds within two weeks. Sample copy available by email. Pays $80-$750 for 750-7000 words.

Current Needs:

“Writers should familiarized themselves with past issues to learn the kind of material we publish and approximate word count.”

Photos/Art:

“High resolution digital preferred.” Pays $50-$250.

Hints:

“Contributions should familiarize themselves with the magazine and our books.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes