Podiatry Management

P.O. Box 750129

Forest Hills NY 11375

Phone: (718)897-9700

Fax:

Website: http://www.podiatrym.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Barry Block, Editor.

Email address: bblock-at-podiatrym.com

About The Publication:

10-20% freelance. “We are the business and practice management magazine to the podiatric profession.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 16K. Publishes 9 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-4 months after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within 72 hours. Sample available for $5 via mail to Podiatry Management, 10 East Athens Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003. Subscription $30. Guidelines available by email. Pays $350-$450 for 1,500-2,500 words.

Current Needs:

“Stories tailored to the podiatric profession.” Submit query by email.

Pays $350-$450 for 1,500-2,500 words.

Photos/Art:

“Photos of subjects must be hi-res”

Hints:

“Please do not send a generic article. Do your research and include specific information about podiatrists, including quotes from podiatrists.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes