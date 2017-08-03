Pediatrics for Parents

P.O. Box 219

Gloucester MA 01931

Phone: (215)253-4543

Fax: (973)302-8187

Website: http://www.pedsforparents.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Richard J. Sagall, MD, Editor/Publisher.

Email address: richsagall-at-pedsforparents.com

About The Publication:

“Pediatrics for Parents is the pediatrics journal for parents. Our articles are written by healthcare professionals and writers well versed in the topic they are write on. We ‘demedicalize’ topics without talking down to parents. Our articles contain solid scientific data with useful information for parents. We avoid first-person stories, and articles on supplements, complimentary and alternative medical treatments.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 250K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-4 months after acceptance. Buys first NA rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1-2 weeks. Sample PDF copy available by email. Subscription $25, $40 foreign. Pays $25 for 600-1500 words.

Current Needs:

“Will consider any interesting topic.” Submit query as word document by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Many first time authors write about their family experience and don’t include significant scientifically-substantiated information. If the author is not an expert in the topic, then experts should be referenced. We are not planning new sections, but will consider regular submissions (and a column) from healthcare professionals.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes