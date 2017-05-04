Onion World

808 E San Pedro

Meridian ID 83646

Phone: (208)846-9405

Fax:

Website: http://www.onionworld.net/

Guidelines:

Editor: Denise Keller, Editor

Email address: editor@columbiamediagroup.com

About The Publication:

“Onion World focuses on onion production and marketing and is targeted at onion growers, packers and shippers in the U.S. and Canada. There are also limited subscriptions abroad.” 30-40% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 4500. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within one month of acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds within three days. Sample copy available by mail with SASE. Subscription $16, $27 Canada, $45 other. “Check magazine format for basic guidelines.”

Current Needs:

Pays $200-$250. “Most articles run 2-3 pages, 12-point type, single spaced in Times New Roman.” Submit query as word document by email. “Check magazine format for basic guidelines.”

Photos/Art:

Payment included in article payment. Photos must be 300dpi. Cover photos pay extra.

Hints:

“I do not want any poems or pieces on the history of onions or how they were used in the days of old. The focus needs to be on current growers or onion research.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes