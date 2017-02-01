NAILPRO, Beauty Launchpad, Beauty Store Business, DAYSPA, MedEsthetics, Nail It!
7628 Densmore Ave.
Van Nuys CA 91406
Phone: (818)782-7328
Fax: (818)782-7450
Website: http://www.nailpro.com/
Guidelines:
Editor: Stephanie Lavery, Executive Editor
Email address: slavery-at-creativeage.com
About The Publication:
25% freelance. Trade publications for salon owners and nail professionals. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 60K. Monthly. Pays 30 days after receipt of article. Publishes ms approx. 3 months after acceptance. Buys “exclusive first North American serial rights for use in print, online and digital editions of NAILPRO; non-exclusive rights for use in print, online and digital editions of other Creative Age Publications; non-exclusive rights to use and re-use the work in advertising and promotion of our publications and non-exclusive rights to license the use and re-use of the work by our licensees and franchises.” No reprints. Response time varies. Sample issue can be purchased online, or call Subscription Services at (800)442.5667. Subscription $19.95; $35 Mexico/Canada; $60 other. Guidelines not available.
Current Needs:
Queries. Word counts run 1200-1500. Submit “query, writing samples and bio via email.”
Pays $450 for feature length articles; $350 for columns.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Our audience is made up of salon owners and nail professionals; know your audience before pitching a story.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes