Business · Paying Markets

NAILPRO, Beauty Launchpad, Beauty Store Business, DAYSPA, MedEsthetics, Nail It!

January 31, 2017

Print Friendly
Print Friendly

NAILPRO, Beauty Launchpad, Beauty Store Business, DAYSPA, MedEsthetics, Nail It!
7628 Densmore Ave.
Van Nuys CA 91406

Phone: (818)782-7328
Fax: (818)782-7450
Website: http://www.nailpro.com/
Guidelines:

Editor: Stephanie Lavery, Executive Editor
Email address: slavery-at-creativeage.com

About The Publication:

25% freelance. Trade publications for salon owners and nail professionals. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 60K. Monthly. Pays 30 days after receipt of article. Publishes ms approx. 3 months after acceptance. Buys “exclusive first North American serial rights for use in print, online and digital editions of NAILPRO; non-exclusive rights for use in print, online and digital editions of other Creative Age Publications; non-exclusive rights to use and re-use the work in advertising and promotion of our publications and non-exclusive rights to license the use and re-use of the work by our licensees and franchises.” No reprints. Response time varies. Sample issue can be purchased online, or call Subscription Services at (800)442.5667. Subscription $19.95; $35 Mexico/Canada; $60 other. Guidelines not available.

Current Needs:

Queries. Word counts run 1200-1500. Submit “query, writing samples and bio via email.”

Pays $450 for feature length articles; $350 for columns.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Our audience is made up of salon owners and nail professionals; know your audience before pitching a story.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes