Mystery Weekly Magazine

3-35 Stone Church Road, Suite 213

Ancaster Ontario, Canada L9K 1S5

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.MysteryWeekly.com

Guidelines: http://mysteryweekly.com/submit.asp

Editor: Kerry Carter, Editor.

Email address: submissions-at-mysteryweekly.com

About The Publication:

“Mystery Weekly Magazine presents crime and mystery short stories by some of the world’s best established and emerging mystery writers. The original stories we select for each issue run the gamut from cozy to hardboiled fiction. Available on the App store and Google Play via Magzter.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-2 months after acceptance. Buys world periodical, archival and web exclusive rights for 12 months. No reprints. Responds 1-3 weeks. Sample copy available by email to editor@mysteryweekly.com. Subscription $17.99. Pays $0.05/word for 2000-10000 words.

Current Needs:

“We need short mysteries with sparkling writing and a strong ending.” Submit query using online submission form.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Avoid swears and excessive violence, and make sure there are no typos or grammatical errors. We do not do any editing. If your submission isn’t polished, we will have the reject it even if it’s otherwise brilliant.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes