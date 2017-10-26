mixtape.lgbt

Website: http://www.mixtape.lgbt

Guidelines: http://www.mixtape.lgbt/submissions

Email address: submissions@mixtape.lgbt

About The Publication:

“Mixtape.lgbt is a digital arts and music zine for the lgbtq community. We feature brief interviews with bands, personal stories, media recommendations and critical essays about the joy of being part of a vibrant, thriving community.” Online publication. Pays on acceptance. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys first serial and online right. No reprints. Responds within 3 weeks. Guideline online at http://www.mixtape.lgbt/submissions.

Current Needs:

CURRENT NEEDS: “We’re specifically interested in writing that touches on themes of art, music, and the ways they inform the LGBT experience. Personal stories might involve things like falling in love with a song, how it felt to finally see yourself reflected in fiction, the movies that you pull out when you need comfort — basically, life through the lens of the art we love. Critical essays might be about the transformative power of slash fanfiction, instagram and the accessibility of queer theater, common metaphors across lgbt music, or other topics exploring a specific interaction between art and being queer. While we don’t require strict scientific rigor, we do require that the essay argue a point.

We also like positive reviews for books, movies, music, theater and other art that deal with queer themes. We’re interested in reviews that show us your love for something in a way that feels personal — like we’re listening to a friend recommend something they love. The media involved need not be new. Finally, we’re setting aside a small number of pages for original poetry. Send us something that really evokes this issue’s themes!” Pays $0.10/word. Word counts: “Creative non-fiction pieces that deal with art, music, and the lgbt experience, between 600 and 1200 words. Critical essays exploring a specific interaction between art and being lgbtq (600-1800 words). Positive reviews for media that deals with queer themes (less than 600 words). Original short poetry (less than 800 words) on the same topic.” Submit query or complete manuscript.

Photos/Art:

“We are occasionally interested in photos of performances by members and friends of the lgbtq community. We negotiate for photos on a case-by-case basis depending on content as well as the planned prominence within our publication.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes