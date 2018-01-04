New Letters, University House, University of Missouri-Kansas City

5101 Rockhill Road

Kansas City MO 64110

Phone: (816)235-1168

Fax: (816)235-2611

Website: http://www.newletters.org

Guidelines: http://www.newletters.org/writers-wanted/submissions

Editor: Robert Stewart, Editor.

Email address: newletters-at-umkc.edu

About The Publication:

“New Letters is an international quarterly magazine featuring fiction, essays, poetry, reviews, and interviews with writers and original art, published by the University of Missouri at Kansas City.” Welcomes new writers. 90% freelance. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-9 months after acceptance. Buys First NA rights. No reprints. Responds 3-6 months. Sample copy available online at http://www.newletters.org/magazine/back-issues. Subscription $22, $34 foreign Guidelines online at http://www.newletters.org/writers-wanted/submission

Current Needs:

“Our only ongoing need is high-quality, literary writing in any genre.” Pays “$15 to $35 per poem; $35 book reviews; $65 to $200 short stories, Poetry: 3-6 poems per submission; Fiction: 3,000-5,000 word max; Essay: 3,000-5,000 word max.” Submit complete ms by mail with SASE.

Photos/Art:

“We prefer art be submitted in hardcopy via postal mail; however, we will look at digital portfolios. Queries can be sent to newletters@umkc.edu. All art must be 300 dpi or greater and in .tiff file format, if accepted for publication.” Pays $10-$25/photo.

Hints:

“The largest mistakes we see writers make is not approaching submitting their creative work with professionalism. This means several things: 1) Reading the journal they plan to submit to and making sure their writing is a good fit and 2) Writing a cover letter that is addressed to the correct editor and literary magazine, as well as including the following pertinent information – name, address, brief bio, and the genre and title of the work they are submitting. Additionally, we often receive manuscripts with typos and grammatical mistakes, which distract from the story, essay, or poems themselves and make it difficult to appreciate the content of the work. Our advice is to proofread and then proofread again.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes