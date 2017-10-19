Keys for Kids Devotional

P.O. Box 1001

Grand Rapids MI 49501

Phone:

Fax: 888-224-2324

Website: http://www.keysforkids.org

Guidelines: http://www.keysforkids.org/WritersGuidelines

Editor: Courtney Lasater

Email address: editorial@keysforkids.org

About The Publication:

“The Keys for Kids Devotional helps kids ages 6-12 dig into God’s Word and apply it to their lives through daily Scripture and engaging stories.” Circ. 50K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No Reprints. Responds within 12 weeks. Sample articles online. “To order quarterly print issue, visit our website or call 888-224-2324. Suggested donation: $20/year (additional shipping costs may apply outside the US.) Free online/app access to daily devotional.” Guidelines online at http://www.keysforkids.org/WritersGuidelines.

Current Needs:

“We’re always looking for devotional stories for kids ages 6-12. Please see guidelines on our website as our stories follow a specific format and style.” Pays $30/story for 375 word maximum. Submit complete ms by email to editorial@keysforkids.org.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We love devotional stories that use an everyday object/situation to illustrate a spiritual truth (especially in a fresh, unique way) with characters that pull the reader into the story.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes