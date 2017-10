KASMA MAGAZINE

Website: http://www.kasmamagazine.com

Guidelines: http://kasmamagazine.com/submit.cfm

Editor: Alex Shvartman

Email address: editors@kasmamagazine.com

About The Publication:

“A science fiction publication.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. online only. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-3 weeks after acceptance. Buys non-exclusive electronic rights. Accepts reprints. Response time varies. Samples available on the website. Subscription free. Guidelines online at http://kasmamagazine.com/submit.cfm.

Current Needs:

“Creative science fiction short stories.” Pays $25 flat fee for 1000-5000 words. Submit complete ms in the body of an email (no attachments).

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Common mistakes include – “Spelling/grammar errors. Sending submissions as attachments.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes