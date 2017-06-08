Journal of Information Ethics
Box 32
West Wardsboro VT 05360
Phone: (802)896-6781
Fax:
Website: http://www.journal-info-ethics.com/
Guidelines: http://www.mcfarlandbooks.com/customers/journals/journal-of-information-ethics/#Submissions.
Editor: Robert Hauptman, Editor
Email address: Hauptman@stcloudstate.edu
About The Publication:
“JIE publishes columns, articles and reviews that deal with the production, dissemination, storage and retrieval of information in an ethical context.” 75% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within two years. Responds within one week. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $40, $55 foreign.
See guidelines. Submit query by email.
Pays $25-$50.
“Could use pieces on archival ethics; JIE is a scholarly publication; write mellifluously.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes