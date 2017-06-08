Paying Markets · Technology

Journal of Information Ethics

June 8, 2017

Journal of Information Ethics
Print Friendly
Print Friendly

Journal of Information Ethics
Box 32
West Wardsboro VT 05360

Phone: (802)896-6781
Fax:
Website: http://www.journal-info-ethics.com/
Guidelines: http://www.mcfarlandbooks.com/customers/journals/journal-of-information-ethics/#Submissions.

Editor: Robert Hauptman, Editor
Email address: Hauptman@stcloudstate.edu

About The Publication:

“JIE publishes columns, articles and reviews that deal with the production, dissemination, storage and retrieval of information in an ethical context.” 75% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within two years. Responds within one week. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $40, $55 foreign.

Current Needs:

See guidelines. Submit query by email.

Pays $25-$50.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Could use pieces on archival ethics; JIE is a scholarly publication; write mellifluously.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes