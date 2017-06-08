Medical · Paying Markets

Journal of Clinical Outcomes Management

125 Strafford Ave., Suite 220
Wayne PA 19087

Website: http://www.jcomjournal.com/
Editor: Bobbie Lewis, Editor.
Email address: blewis-at-turner-white.com

“Clinical journal for health care practitioners.” 10% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1-2 days. Sample copy available online. Subscription $220. Guidelines available online.

“Short essays about an incident or experience having to do with being a patient. Should be compelling, unique or told well AND of interest to clinicians; the audience is NOT other patients or the general public” Pays $100 for 2000 words. Send essay in word file to blewis@turner-white.com.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes