Journal of Clinical Outcomes Management
Editor: Bobbie Lewis, Editor.
“Clinical journal for health care practitioners.” 10% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1-2 days. Sample copy available online. Subscription $220. Guidelines available online.
“Short essays about an incident or experience having to do with being a patient. Should be compelling, unique or told well AND of interest to clinicians; the audience is NOT other patients or the general public” Pays $100 for 2000 words. Send essay in word file to blewis@turner-white.com.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes