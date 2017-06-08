Indian Life

P.O. Box 3765, Redwood Post Office

Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada R2W 3R6

Phone: (204) 661-9333

Fax:

Website: http://www.indianlife.org/

Guidelines:

Editor: Jim Uttley, Editor.

Email address: ilm.editor-at-indianlife.org

About The Publication:

“We are a bi-monthly Native North American newspaper whose purpose is to present good news of what’s happening across Indian Country.” 20% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 14K Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within six weeks. Sample copy available for $3.50. Subscription $18. Guidelines available online. Pays $0.15/word up to $175 for 500-2000 words.

Current Needs:

Authentic stories of Native Americans who have a challenging life story, whose life has been transformed by Jesus Christ.” Pays $0.15/word up to $175 for 500-2000 words.

Photos/Art:

Pays $50/photo.

Hints:

“We give preference to Native American writers. However, we are open to anyone who can write news or feature articles that portray Native people in a positive light.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes