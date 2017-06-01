Humanities
“We are the magazine of the National Endowment for the Humanities. We exist to report on and discuss projects funded by NEH and the state humanities councils.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 6K. Bimonthly. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription $24, $33.60 outside the U.S. Guidelines not available. Pays flat fee that varies with department.
“I need ideas for articles about NEH-supported or state-council-supported projects in South, Midwest, and rural areas especially away from the coasts.”
“Read the magazine online and look through the database of projects funded by NEH on http://www.neh.gov/humanities.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes