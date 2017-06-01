Humanities

1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington DC 20506

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.neh.gov/humanities

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address: publications-at-neh.gov

About The Publication:

“We are the magazine of the National Endowment for the Humanities. We exist to report on and discuss projects funded by NEH and the state humanities councils.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 6K. Bimonthly. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription $24, $33.60 outside the U.S. Guidelines not available. Pays flat fee that varies with department.

Current Needs:

“I need ideas for articles about NEH-supported or state-council-supported projects in South, Midwest, and rural areas especially away from the coasts.”

Pays flat fee that varies with department.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Read the magazine online and look through the database of projects funded by NEH on http://www.neh.gov/humanities.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes