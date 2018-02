Canadian Woodworking and Home Improvement

51 Maple Ave. N, RR#3

Burford Ontario, Canada N0E 1A0

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.canadianwoodworking.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Rob Brown, Print Editor.

Email address: rbrown-at-canadianwoodworking.com

About The Publication:

Welcomes new writers. Circ. 22.5K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy available online. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

“How-to articles in the area of home improvement.”

Pays $350 for 1000-2000 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Submit query by email.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes