Healthline

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.healthline.com

Guidelines: http://www.workerswritejournal.com

Editor: Erin Petersen, Editorial Director of Content Marketing

Email address: epetersen@healthline.com

About The Publication:

“Healthline is the fastest-growing digital consumer health publication. We create expert content to support, guide, and inspire readers toward the best possible health outcomes.” Circ. 65 million users/month. Pays Within 30 days of acceptance. Publishes ms approx. 3-5 weeks after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 1 week. “Writer’s guidelines will be provided via email for qualified writers.

Current Needs:

“Healthline is seeking experienced writers with a background in consumer health, wellness, and/or medical content to create high quality, engaging, and evidence-based content for our readers. Writers should be adept in AP style and be able to translate complex medical terminology into approachable and actionable content for a consumer audience. Proactive communication and adherence to deadlines are a must. Experience writing for other health publications is preferred; writers with experience with condition-specific and wellness focused content are given priority. Opportunities for regular assignments are available for writers who are able to meet the aforementioned requirements and turn in high quality work. Writers are paid on a per-piece or per-project basis. Pay is determined based on the complexity and length of the assignment as well as the writer’s experience. Most pieces range between 750-1,200 words.” Submit a current resume and 2-3 published writing samples of wellness or health-related content.

Pay is determined based on the complexity and length of the assignment as well as the writer’s experience. Most pieces range between 750-1,200 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes