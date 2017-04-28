Lizzys Naturals

Diamond Plaza, 3rd Parklands Avenue

Nairobi, Kenya 00100

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.lizzysnaturals.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Lizzy Richards, Editor

Email address: lizzy@lizzysnaturals.com

About The Publication:

“Lizzy’s naturals aims to empower healthy living by promoting use of natural products for hair, beauty and nutrition. We publish articles on healthy living as well as product reviews.” Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms. approx. 2 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 2 days. Subscription available online. Guidelines by email.”

Current Needs:

“We need writers who can write well researched reviews and blog articles.” Pays $40 (U.S.) for 500-1000 words. Submit “email writing samples in above subjects. Indicate number of posts you can submit in a week.”

Pays $40 (U.S.) for 500-1000 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

A common mistake by writers is “writing fluff content.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes