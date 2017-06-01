Healing Lifestyles & Spas
Editor: Shanon Hoffman, Publisher
“Our readers wish to connect with a greater purpose, hope to infuse nature into their lives, and desire to feel more balanced with the least amount of stress. Healing Lifestyles & Spas content focuses on integrating healing remedies, alternative medicine, natural living, spa wisdom, and nature into our lives, providing tools and inspiration to lead a more healthy and healing lifestyle. We believe that spa living is a day-to-day experience, not an occasional practice. We all need to slow down, press pause, and nurture this absolute need to give back to ourselves. Living a healing lifestyle means taking care of the Earth and its people, and we thereby emphasize environmental awareness and sustainable living as a necessary component on this path. Remember to Live Mindfully, Eat Joyfully, Travel Consciously…” Welcomes new writers. Circ. online only. Pays on publication. Publishes ms. approx. 2 weeks after acceptance. Pays $150-$500 for 1000-2000 words. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds quickly. Sample articles online. Subscription free. Guidelines not available.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes