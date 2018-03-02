GUNS AUSTRALIA

P.O. Box 883

THE JUNCTION, NSW, Austrailia 2291

Phone: 0411886884

Fax:

Website:

Guidelines:

Editor: John Robinson, Editor

Email address: jcr88@bigpond.com

About The Publication:

“Technical firearms publication covering new product reviews of firearms and firearm accessories, firearms performance, and military small arms history. No hunting articles required.”100% freelance with a regular team of contributors. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Quarterly. Pays 2 weeks after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds quickly. Subscription $8 (AUD). Re: Writer’s Guidelines – “I send potential contributors guidelines if I think their material is worth taking further. The quality of photography is particularly important.” Payment is usually $80/published page – space; not words and photos.” Features run 2000-3000 words with 10-15 photos.

Current Needs:

“There is presently adequate material on hand from the regular contributors who are all technically very competent, so additional material needs to be of high enough interest to be accepted for publication. Payment is usually $80/published page – space; not words and photos.”

$80/published page – space; not words and photos

Photos/Art:

“Top quality photos required. Technical shots need to be taken against appropriate neutral backgrounds.”

Hints:

“The technical firearms content of GUNS Australia requires any potential contributors to be knowledgeable in this area because of the specialised nature of the subject. It is unlikely that anyone who has not had a long exposure to firearms and associated technology would be competent enough to meet the requirement of the magazine. Four of the existing contributors are based overseas in the USA, Britain and Germany, and are recognised internationally for their expertise in their respective areas of interest.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes