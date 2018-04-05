FIDO Friendly Magazine

P.O. Box 160

Marsing ID 83639

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.fidofriendly.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Susan Sims, Publisher.

Email address: editorial-at-fidofriendly.com

About The Publication:

“FIDO Friendly is the Travel & Lifestyle magazine for you and your dog. Each issue includes hotel and destination reviews, adoption stories, health and wellness topics and the latest trends.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Responds 30 days. Sample copy available for $10 via SASE. Subscription $19.95, $29.95CDN, $39.95 foreign, $12.99 mobile. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

“Traveling with your dog and the experience it brings. All queries will be considered with dog travel theme.”

Pays $0.10/word for 450-1200 words. Submit query/bio/samples by email.

Photos/Art:

“High-resolution images are desired and photo credit will be given.” No payment for photos.

Hints:

“Please become familiar with FIDO Friendly Magazine before pitching your story. Do not write in the dog’s voice.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes