FIDO Friendly Magazine
P.O. Box 160
Marsing ID 83639
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.fidofriendly.com/
Guidelines:
Editor: Susan Sims, Publisher.
Email address: editorial-at-fidofriendly.com
About The Publication:
“FIDO Friendly is the Travel & Lifestyle magazine for you and your dog. Each issue includes hotel and destination reviews, adoption stories, health and wellness topics and the latest trends.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Responds 30 days. Sample copy available for $10 via SASE. Subscription $19.95, $29.95CDN, $39.95 foreign, $12.99 mobile. Guidelines available by email.
Current Needs:
“Traveling with your dog and the experience it brings. All queries will be considered with dog travel theme.”
Pays $0.10/word for 450-1200 words. Submit query/bio/samples by email.
Photos/Art:
“High-resolution images are desired and photo credit will be given.” No payment for photos.
Hints:
“Please become familiar with FIDO Friendly Magazine before pitching your story. Do not write in the dog’s voice.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes