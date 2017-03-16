Feed-Lot
P.O. Box 850
Dighton KS 67839
Phone: (620)397-2838
Fax:
Website: http://www.feedlotmagazine.com/
Guidelines:
Editor: Jill Dunkel, Editor
Email address: feedlot@st-tel.net
About The Publication:
“Feed-Lot serves feedlots and cow/calf operations over 500 head, also backgrounders, preconditioners, and seedstockers/growers over 100 head.” 85% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 11K. Publishes 7 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within four months of acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $34.99, $60 outside the U.S. Guidelines by email. Pays $0.30/word for 350-700 words.
Current Needs:
Queries. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“If we require photos, we will request them.” Pays $20/photo.
Hints:
“While writing, remember our audience includes experienced cattle producers. Write articles that will inform even the experienced cattleman, not tell facts that an experienced person already knows. How will this article help producers make money? Increase herd efficiency? Better maintain their equipment? Create a stronger work environment? Articles directed at the novice cattleman might be better in other publications.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes