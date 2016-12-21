Farming Magazine

“Growing magazine provides farms with detailed, educational, experience-based content and professional insight to help them improve the efficiency and profitability of their operations.” Welcomes new writers. 75%-90% freelance. Circ. 26K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription free for qualified readers. Guidelines not available. Pays $175-$200 for columns, and $400-$500 for features for 800-1800 words.

“We request articles that feature issues concerning the farmers and growers in the Northeastern United States (Pennsylvania, New York, New England), such as farmer/farm stand profiles, maple/sugaring, beef, dairy nutrition, woodlot management, forages, basic business know-how (basic techniques, ideas, etc.), safety, small livestock and working horses. Submissions must be correctly sourced and cited, compelling and add value to the reader experience.” Pays $175-$200 for columns, and $400-$500 for features for 800-1800 words. Submit query, cover letter, bio, and relevant samples by email. Pays $175-$200 for columns, and $400-$500 for features for 800-1800 words.

“Please read the magazine online to understand content geared for the farmer in Northeastern U.S. We are looking for profiles of the most innovative and inspiring farmers in the region. We are also seeking advice and best practices in farming. In addition, writers can provide analysis on issues (I.e. GMO vs. organic, agritourism, farming equipment, industry outlook, government/legislation issues, etc.)”

