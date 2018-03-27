Equipment Journal

5160 Explorer Drive, Unit 6

Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4W 4T7

Phone: (905)629-7500

Fax: (800)210-5799

Website: http://www.equipmentjournal.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Bill Tremblay, Editor

Email address: editor@equipmentjournal.com

About The Publication:

”Equipment Journal is Canada’s best-read national heavy equipment publication. It features the latest news on the greatest products in the heavy equipment market (construction, demolition, material handling mining, forestry, trucks) and the people who use, sell, and produce them.” Welcomes new writers. 5% freelance. Circ. 23K. Publishes issue every three weeks. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 weeks after acceptance. Buys all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 2-5 days. Sample copy available by email to info@equipmentjournal.com. Subscription $40. Guidelines by email to editor@equipmentjournal.com.

Current Needs:

“We are looking for stories of construction, demolition, and paving projects, as well as new product releases (see the Editorial Calendar to find out the equipment focus). Stories that feature projects in Canada and interviews with Canadian end-users, dealers, and manufacturers have a higher rate of acceptance. We are

also accepting video.” Pays $0.30-$0.40/word for 200-1000 words. Submit query by email to editor@equipmentjournal.com.

Pays $0.30-$0.40/word for 200-1000 words.

Photos/Art:

“Photos are preferred, payment negotiated.”

Hints:

“We prefer writers submit story ideas. We don’t assign much.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes