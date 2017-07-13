Elks Magazine
425 W Diversey Parkway
Chicago IL 60614
Phone: (773)755-4894
Fax:
Website: http://www.elks.org/elksmag
Guidelines:
Editor: Anna Idol, Managing Editor.
Email address: annai-at-elks.org
About The Publication:
“Consumer publication that contains feature articles on a wide variety of topics as well as news of interest to members of the BPO Elks, a fraternal, charitable organization.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 860K. Publishes 10 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms in 3-4 months. Buys all rights. Responds within months. Sample copy available by phone. Subscription $12. Guidelines available by mail. Submit query by mail. Pays $0.25/word for 1500-2500 words.
Current Needs:
“We need manuscripts on a wide range of topics, including American History, Travel, Technology, Military, Animals, and so forth.”
Photos/Art:
“Photos and art not required. If authors has some, that’s fine; otherwise our editors will identify and purchase appropriate photos/art.” Pays $35 for photos.
Hints:
“Mistakes: Not reviewing Writers’ Guidelines and not reviewing several back issues of the magazine. Advice: It is really important to go through several back issues of the magazine to get a good idea of type of topics covered and writing style preferred.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes