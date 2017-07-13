Elks Magazine

425 W Diversey Parkway

Chicago IL 60614

Phone: (773)755-4894

Fax:

Website: http://www.elks.org/elksmag

Guidelines:

Editor: Anna Idol, Managing Editor.

Email address: annai-at-elks.org

About The Publication:

“Consumer publication that contains feature articles on a wide variety of topics as well as news of interest to members of the BPO Elks, a fraternal, charitable organization.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 860K. Publishes 10 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms in 3-4 months. Buys all rights. Responds within months. Sample copy available by phone. Subscription $12. Guidelines available by mail. Submit query by mail. Pays $0.25/word for 1500-2500 words.

Current Needs:

“We need manuscripts on a wide range of topics, including American History, Travel, Technology, Military, Animals, and so forth.”

Photos/Art:

“Photos and art not required. If authors has some, that’s fine; otherwise our editors will identify and purchase appropriate photos/art.” Pays $35 for photos.

Hints:

“Mistakes: Not reviewing Writers’ Guidelines and not reviewing several back issues of the magazine. Advice: It is really important to go through several back issues of the magazine to get a good idea of type of topics covered and writing style preferred.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes