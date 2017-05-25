Earth Island Journal

2150 Allston Way, Suite 460

Berkeley CA 94704

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.earthislandjournal.org/

Guidelines: http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/guidelines/

Editor: Jason Mark, Editor.

Email address: jmark-at-earthisland.org

About The Publication:

“A quarterly magazine about environmental threats and the people who are working to address them.” Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 12K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Responds 2-4 weeks. Buys NA rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Sample copy online at http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/where. Subscription $10. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online.

Current Needs:

Queries. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes