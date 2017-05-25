Earth Island Journal
2150 Allston Way, Suite 460
Berkeley CA 94704
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.earthislandjournal.org/
Guidelines: http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/guidelines/
Editor: Jason Mark, Editor.
Email address: jmark-at-earthisland.org
About The Publication:
“A quarterly magazine about environmental threats and the people who are working to address them.” Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 12K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Responds 2-4 weeks. Buys NA rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Sample copy online at http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/where. Subscription $10. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online.
Current Needs:
Queries. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes