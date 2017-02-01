Diabetes Self-Management

150 West 22nd Street, Suite 800

New York NY 10011

Phone: (212)989-0200

Fax: (212)989-4786

Website: http://www.diabetesselfmanagement.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Ingrid Strauch, Editor.

Email address: editor-at-rapaportpublishing.com.

About The Publication:

“Diabetes Self-Management is a consumer health publication that aims to help people with diabetes control their condition. We cover nutrition, exercise, pharmacology, medical and technological advances, and mental health issues. We do not publish personal experiences, celebrity profiles, or research breakthroughs.” 95% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 410K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-12 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 6 weeks. Sample copy available by request. Subscription $18US, $36 outside the U.S. Guidelines by email. Pays up to $700 for 2000-2500 words.

Current Needs:

“Accurate, up-to-date knowledge of diabetes and its treatment.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“We do not purchase art or photos.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes