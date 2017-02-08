RUSSIAN LIFE

P.O. Box 567

Montpelier VT 05601

Phone: (802)234-1956

Fax:

Website: http://www.russianlife.com/

Guidelines: http://www.russianlife.com/contact/freelance/

Editor: Paul Richardson, Publisher

Email address: editors@russianlife.com

About The Publication:

“A bimonthly magazine on Russian culture, history, travel and life.” 70%-80% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 20K. Bimonthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys either first serial, second serial or all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1 month. For sample send 9 x 12 SASE w/ $2 postage affixed to the editorial office. Subscription $36 US; $48 Overseas.

Current Needs:

“Well-written travel pieces to far flung regions. Stuff that does not appear in mainstream media.” Extra for photos. Submit query by email.

Pays $300 per article for 2000-4000 words.

Photos/Art:

“We are a photographic essay magazine. Pay varies from $20 to $150 depending on placement, size and quality.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes