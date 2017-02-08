RUSSIAN LIFE
About The Publication:
“A bimonthly magazine on Russian culture, history, travel and life.” 70%-80% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 20K. Bimonthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys either first serial, second serial or all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1 month. For sample send 9 x 12 SASE w/ $2 postage affixed to the editorial office. Subscription $36 US; $48 Overseas.
Current Needs:
“Well-written travel pieces to far flung regions. Stuff that does not appear in mainstream media.” Extra for photos. Submit query by email.
Pays $300 per article for 2000-4000 words.
Photos/Art:
“We are a photographic essay magazine. Pay varies from $20 to $150 depending on placement, size and quality.”
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes