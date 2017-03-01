Channel Partners

3300 N. Central #300

Phoenix AZ 85012

Phone: (470)990-1101

Fax:

Website: http://www.channelpartnersonline.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Khali Henderson, Editor-in-Chief.

Email address: khenderson-at-vpico.com

About The Publication:

“For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the communications industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. Channel Partners includes a monthly print publication, electronic newsletters, Webinars, Reports, Buyer’s Guides and more. It can be found on the Web at http://www.channelpartnersonline.com. It is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo (http://ww.channelpartnersconference.com). Join us on LinkedIn at Channel Partners Network.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within one month of acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy online at http://digital.channelpartnersonline.com/read/account_titles/159281. Guidelines available by email. Payment varies.

Current Needs:

“Articles by authors with domain expertise in IT, telecom channels, both technical and sales.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“Charts, source photos appreciated.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes