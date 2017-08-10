CFI.co

Meridien House, 69-71 Clarendon Road

Watford, Hertfordshire United Kingdom WD17 1DS

Phone: (+44)203-137-3679

Fax:

Website: http://www.cfi.co

Guidelines:

Editor: Wim Romeijn, Editor

Email address: wro@cfi.co

About The Publication:

“As world economies converge, CFI.co reports from the fault lines of integration. CFI.co features original writing on financial, economic, and political topics that have a global impact.” Welcomes new writers. 25% freelance. Circ. 120K. Quarterly moving to bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms in next quarterly issue. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 1-2 days. Sample copy available in PDF form. Subscription $59.95. Guidelines available by email. Pays $0.10-$0.15/word for 700-2500 words.

Current Needs:

“Articles on emerging markets, biographies.” Pays $0.10-$0.15/word for 700-2500 words. Submit ms and short bio by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please use understatement rather than overblown claims to editorial fame. Also, please read your own work. That may seem an open door, however, in my experience few writers actually do read their own work. The first editing is your job while the fine-tuning is the editor’s.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes