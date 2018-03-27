CDP

Paris, France

Email address: writerrecruitment2017@gmail.com

“We are an international digital content and communications company that has extensive contacts with experts, consultants, activists, etc. who are interested in getting their name out there and raising their digital profiles — without always having the writing skills to match. Pays 60 days after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 3 days.

WRITERS – We are looking for writers with the following skills: • Excellent writing skills • Ability to juggle a variety of writing styles • Capacity to deliver crisp, compelling analyses of the most pressing news topics • Strong knowledge of current affairs and media cycle • Well-developed persuasive writing ability • Capacity to interpret, analyze, and weave together multiple themes • Experience with journalism/media/public relations • Attention to detail • Deadline-oriented time management skills • Native English speaker. The role will involve you being sent: A detailed brief for the article, with links to use for sources and paragraph-by-paragraph arguments and guidance on tone. You will then create an article of approx. 900 words. Payment is in Euros (the company is based in France) and is typically €90 per article (approximately $110 dollars or £80). If you are interested, please send us: • Any relevant op-eds or analysis pieces you have previously published (links preferred; if not, please send a writing sample of 1,000 words or less). Op-eds/blogs focused on areas such as international politics preferred. • Details on your areas of topical/regional expertise • Your availability (hours per week) • Rate per article.

SCIENCE WRITERS – “We are also recruiting Science Writers for a new science site. We are currently building a media site focused on science news and we are recruiting industry experts and science-focused writers to provide regular content for the site. You would have the purview to write on a wide range of topics of your choosing, as long as it is related to science, and after an initial trial period of several weeks, you would be allowed to post content on the site with minimal external review. Our audience is industry and consumers alike. Provided your content is solid, you would become part of the editorial team and would have your byline on the news briefs and on the website, giving you the ability to become an integral member of a new media site, write about interesting topics, and get your name out there. Deliverables: two news briefs per day, roughly 500-word news digests focused on developments in the science world.” Pays 750 euros/month.

“Please visit http://www.capitalimpact.org/stories to see examples of work we have accepted.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes