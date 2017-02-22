Border Crossing

Website: http://www.bcrossing.org

Editor: Mary McMyne, Fiction; Jillena Rose, Nonfiction; Julie Brooks Barbour, Poetry

Email address: bordercrossing@lssu.edu

Every year, we feature one author in each genre and pay them an honorarium.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. online only. Annual. Pays on publication. Pays 4-10 months after acceptance. Buys First North-American serial and electronic rights. No reprints. Response time varies. Samples at website. Subscription free online. Guidelines online at http://bcrossing.org/submission-guidelines. Pays $100 honorarium to one featured author in each genre per issue.

“Fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and experimental work. We’re especially interested in writing that crosses boundaries in genre or geography, and voices that aren’t often heard in mainstream publications. The best way to see what we mean by this is to order a copy from our print archives, or read our latest issue online.”

Pays $100 honorarium to one featured author in each genre per issue. Submissions run up to 5,000 words

