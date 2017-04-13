Bookmarks Magazine
1818 MLK Blvd #181
Chapel Hill NC 27514
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.bookmarksmagazine.com
Guidelines:
Editor: Jessica Teisch
Email address: jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com
About The Publication:
“Bookmarks magazine introduces readers to the “best in books” through
consensus-oriented reviews of new books in all genres, classic and contemporary author profiles and interviews, book group and reader picks,
and more.” Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 40K. Bimonthly. Pay varies by article type and ranges from $30-$400. Publishes ms
within one to two issues after acceptance. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample article at website. Subscription $27.95. Guidelines
email Jessica at jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com.
Current Needs:
“We are looking for writers for our ‘consensus-oriented’ reviews, as well as writers for longer feature articles (author profiles,
book genres, topical articles, etc.).” Pays $30-$400. “Please query jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com. Be sure to include a few short writing
samples, book-related, if possible.”
Welcomes New Writers: